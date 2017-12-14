Richmond police investigate officer-involved shooting in the city's Northside

Richmond police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city's Northside.

Police say the shooting started in the 1200 block of St. John Street in Gilpin Court around 8:24 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the same time, an officer, who just arrived at the scene, gave a description of a vehicle. Shortly thereafter, an officer saw the same vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police then initiated a pursuit after the driver failed to stop. The chase led officers to the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue in Richmond's Northside. The driver stopped because it came to a dead end.

There were two people in the vehicle, according to police. One person got out of the car with an assault-style rifle and fired rounds at the officer. The officer then fired back, hitting the shooter.

The shooter was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say no officers were injured in the shooting. The second person that was in the car ran from the scene. Police used K-9 units and a search plane to search for him.

Richmond police are working with Henrico police and they do have a person of interest in custody. However, they do not know if he was the other person in the car.

HAPPENING NOW- RPD responding to shooting in area of 5th and Pollack. Working to get more details #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/lAb2KRbtWn — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenNBC12) December 14, 2017

BREAKING- Large police presence at Pollock and Dill. Officers on scene say they are still looking for the shooter #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/TZUvsq9gFq — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenNBC12) December 14, 2017

