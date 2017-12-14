Man steals energy drinks from Chesterfield Food Lion

Chesterfield police released a surveillance photo, asking for the public's help in identifying a man.

He is accused of stealing several cases of energy drinks from the Food Lion on Courthouse Road. Officers say the larceny happened around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

He escaped the scene in a dark four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12