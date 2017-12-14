Stolen car suspect crashes into ditch in Henrico neighborhood

Police responded to a crash early Thursday morning in Henrico's Highland Springs area. Officers also brought out K-9 units and a search plane.

The accident happened around 12 a.m. in a residential area on Oakley's Lane, which is about a mile from Highland Springs Elementary School.

Police say a driver overturned into a yard after running off the road into a ditch. Good Samaritans tried to help the driver out of the car.

When police arrived, they soon realized the car was stolen, which was why K-9 units were called out to the scene. After searching the area for quite some time, officers were not able to track down the suspect.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

