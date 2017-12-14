Man dead after being shot near Chippenham Hospital

A woman is recovering in the hospital after an accident on Interstate 95 North in Chesterfield.More >>
Chesterfield police released a surveillance photo, asking for the public's help in identifying a man.More >>
Chesterfield police received calls for a shooting around 3:08 a.m. on Thursday in the 7400 block of Eureka Drive, off of Boulders Parkway.More >>
The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of protesters back in August and killing one person will make his next court appearance.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for two people who they say stole a purse from an 83-year-old woman on Tuesday.More >>
