Man dead after being shot near Chippenham Hospital

A man has died after he was shot near Chippenham Hospital, according to Chesterfield police.

Chesterfield police received calls for a shooting around 3:08 a.m. on Thursday in the 7400 block of Eureka Drive, off of Boulders Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Rescue personnel transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Although police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, they do not believe this was a random act. Officers believe the neighborhood is safe.

There is no information on what led to the shooting or on the suspect.

