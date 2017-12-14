Richmond teen charged with murder in Chesterfield

Police respond to a report of a shooting near Chippenham Hospital (Source: NBC12)

An 18-year-old Richmond man faces a murder charge after a 36-year-old man was found dead in a Chesterfield neighborhood near the Boulders.

Police received calls for a shooting just after 3 a.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of Eureka Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Basheed I. Boatwright, 36, who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Boatwright was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

In addition to a murder charge, James E. Williams Jr. faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say that after this shooting, Williams was involved in a shooting with Richmond police. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251.

