Sources: Person shot in head after car theft in Petersburg

Sources confirm that a person was shot in the head and sent to the hospital Wednesday night after the victim's car was stolen.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg.

Authorities say they're looking for a 2016 white Dodge pickup truck with a Virginia license plate of VXZ-3294.

There's currently no information on the victim's condition or suspect.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12