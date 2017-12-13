Person still unconscious after car theft in Petersburg

A person was injured and sent to the hospital Wednesday night after the victim's car was stolen.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg.

Authorities say they're looking for a 2016 white Dodge pickup truck with a Virginia license plate of VXZ-3294.

According to police, the victim was "stable" but remained unconscious Friday night.

Anyone with information on the carjacking should call the Petersburg Bureau of Police and VA State Police.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12