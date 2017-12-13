Time running out to ship packages for Christmas arrivals

Major delivery services - like UPS, FedEx and Amazon - are falling behind on holiday deliveries.

There isn't any time to waste if you want your package delivered ahead of Christmas. UPS says delivery drivers are packing in 70-hour weeks right now to move millions of packages every day.

"We get the last minute shoppers, we get the early shoppers, we get the people who want it right on Christmas so we just try to accommodate everybody when they come in the door," said Jessica Ballard at the UPS Store in Carytown.

If you're shipping gifts, you have a few days left to play it safe.

"December 18th is what's called our very last day for our furthest out, so if you come in on December 18th, we guarantee it'll be there by December 22nd," said Ballard. "If you come in by December 20th or 21st, that is the furthest out that we can guarantee that it'll be there by Christmas for your family."

If you order from Amazon Prime, you have until Dec. 22 to get your packages in time for Christmas. If you don't use Prime, you need to get those orders placed by Monday to make sure they arrive in time for Christmas.

