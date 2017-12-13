70 children surprised with new bikes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

70 children surprised with new bikes

70 kids received new bikes on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12) 70 kids received new bikes on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Thanks to the generosity of corporate sponsors and the YMCA of Greater Richmond, 70 kids got to celebrate Christmas a little early this year. 

A total of 70 kids were given new bikes on Wednesday night, complete with bells and a helmet, at Bellwood Elementary School. 

"All of them have bells," said Katie Gholson, laughing. 

The kids didn't know ahead of time that they were getting a bike. 

"No one loves more to have great memories as a kid of riding their bikes around their neighborhood," said Gholson. 

The children are part of a YMCA after-school program. 

The YMCA hopes to rotate the bike giveaway in other localities in future years. 

