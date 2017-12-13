70 children surprised with new bikes

Thanks to the generosity of corporate sponsors and the YMCA of Greater Richmond, 70 kids got to celebrate Christmas a little early this year.

A total of 70 kids were given new bikes on Wednesday night, complete with bells and a helmet, at Bellwood Elementary School.

"All of them have bells," said Katie Gholson, laughing.

The kids didn't know ahead of time that they were getting a bike.

"No one loves more to have great memories as a kid of riding their bikes around their neighborhood," said Gholson.

The children are part of a YMCA after-school program.

The YMCA hopes to rotate the bike giveaway in other localities in future years.

