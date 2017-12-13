Wintergreen set to open ski slopes

After a weekend snow storm and continued cold temperatures, Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County is ready to open.

The resort will hold a "soft opening" from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday with a special $29 rate for all ages. Equipment rentals will be regular price.

The slopes will then be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday for the full opening day. Regular rates will be in effect that day.

The resort will kick off with seven trails and three lifts open. Tubing will be open on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8:30 p.m.

Click here for more information on Wintergreen, including rates for lift ticket and rentals. And click play on the video above to see snow being made on the slops on Wednesday night.

