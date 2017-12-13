Sneaky ways to save money during the holidays

Holiday shopping is fun, but it also means more bills on top of the regular ones you pay each month.

If you're doing a lot of holiday shopping odds are you've done quite a bit of browsing too. It's no coincidence the gifts you've been checking out keep popping up in your social media feed.

The easy fix? Go to your browser's preferences and clear the cookies.

Another smart idea, make the most of gift cards you already have. If you've got a card to a store you don't like either re-gift it or sell it on a site like "card cash" or "gift card granny."

Those are also good places to pick up retail or restaurant cards at a discount.

If you've got some cards with just a few bucks left on them, take them to the store and use them to buy stocking stuffers.

You don't need to spend a fortune entertaining your family and friends during the holidays. Check out 12 About Town for a list of events going on this December.

