HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Treatment for urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse

This week's Neighborhood Health Watch topic is Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse.

The common term is urinary leakage. Treatment for it depends on the type of incontinence, its severity and the cause. Sometimes a combination of treatments may be needed. Also, if an underlying condition is causing urine leakage, such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, a stroke, or a spinal injury, your doctor will treat that condition first.

Dr. Meghana Gowda with Retreat Hospital says it is not a common part of aging, but symptoms are common. Also, it's a medical condition and not a cosmetic procedure to treat:

Incontinence is really just a formal way of saying leakage. Leakage can happen with laughing, coughing, sneezing. It can happen unprovoked. It can happen sometimes as a result of something called overactive bladder. You have the urgency and you're rushing to use the bathroom. Really if it starts to bother you, you should see a doctor. The last thing we want is for you to start limiting your activities. Limiting your social activities for exercise because of something like this. So, if it bothers you come in. We'll just have a conversation. It doesn't commit you to surgery. Most of these things can be treated without surgery.

Dr. Gowda says doctors always start with non-surgical options such as physical therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes.

If you do need surgery, she says most options are minimally invasive and an outpatient procedure.

