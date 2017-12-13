83-year-old woman hits head after battling purse snatcher

The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for two people who they say stole a purse from an 83-year-old woman on Tuesday.

Police say the victim was leaving a restroom at the Kroger at 7000 Tim Price Way when a man grabbed her purse. Police say the victim held the purse tight, but the suspect jerked it way, causing the strap to break.

The woman fell to the ground and hit her head.

"The suspect began to walk away and the victim got to her feet, began to scream and attempted to follow him," the Chesterfield Police Department said. "A witness told police the male suspect handed the purse to a woman who was with him. Witnesses tried to intervene, but both suspects left the store, entered a vehicle and left the area."

The male suspect is white, about 20-25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He had a trimmed beard and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black knit cap.

The female suspect is white, about 20-26 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was wearing a black coat with gray fur around the hood.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a two-door maroon Toyota.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

