TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main breaks impact evening commute

After a weekend snow storm and continued cold temperatures, Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County is ready to open.More >>
After a weekend snow storm and continued cold temperatures, Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County is ready to open.More >>
Holiday shopping is fun, but it also means more bills on top of the regular ones you pay each month.More >>
Holiday shopping is fun, but it also means more bills on top of the regular ones you pay each month.More >>
A viewer in Richmond is warning others after he says a scammer tried to get personal information and take his money.More >>
A viewer in Richmond is warning others after he says a scammer tried to get personal information and take his money.More >>
Civil Rights leader and icon, the Rev. Dr. Curtis Harris, died this week at the age of 93.More >>
Civil Rights leader and icon, the Rev. Dr. Curtis Harris, died this week at the age of 93.More >>
A York County man has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian in Hanover County.More >>
A York County man has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian in Hanover County.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has asked state legislators to consider another way to deal with people caught with small amounts of marijuana other than arresting them.More >>
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has asked state legislators to consider another way to deal with people caught with small amounts of marijuana other than arresting them.More >>
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.More >>
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.More >>
The 12-year-old who left the voicemail will be referred to a program where he’ll be educated about bullying in hopes of avoiding the criminal court system.More >>
The 12-year-old who left the voicemail will be referred to a program where he’ll be educated about bullying in hopes of avoiding the criminal court system.More >>
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.More >>
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.More >>
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.More >>
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.More >>