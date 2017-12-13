TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main breaks impact evening commute

A broken water main is expected to impact traffic on Patterson Avenue through midnight Wednesday.

Crews have closed Patterson's left, eastbound lane between Maybeury and Starling drives in the 9000 block of Patterson Avenue.

Traffic is being shifted to the right, eastbound lane.

This area is near Gayton Road.

In Richmond, the 8700 block of Cherokee Road is closed for emergency water main repair.

This area is between the Southampton intersection and the Hickory Road intersection.

