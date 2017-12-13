Instructor faces 4 counts of child sex crimes in Hanover

A York County man has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian in Hanover County.

Walter R. Summerfield, 45, was arrested Wednesday after an extensive investigation, the Hanover Sheriff's Office said. Each charge is a Class 6 felony.

Hanover schools confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Summerfield is an instructor with Patrick Henry High School’s Navy Junior ROTC program.

"He is currently on administrative leave without pay," school officials said.

Summerfield is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about Summerfield is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

