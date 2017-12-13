Henrico police looking for suspect in convenience store robbery

Henrico police are looking for a suspect in connection with a convenience store robbery.

Officers responded on Dec. 12 around 4:40 p.m. to the Lucky Mart convenience store, located in the 8400 block of Staples Mill Road, for a robbery.

Police say a man went into the store, acted as if he had a weapon, and demanded money. The employee handed over some cash, and the suspect left the store.

The suspect is described as a white man, who is about 5-feet-7-inches tall, and weighs 200 to 250 pounds. According to police, he was wearing a light-colored top, a gray hood, a mask, and gloves.

Anyone who has any information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

