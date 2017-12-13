Henrico church gives away bikes to kids

It is that time of year again when a Henrico church calls on the public for help to make sure all children in the East End get a Merry Christmas.

For six years now, Worship and Praise Church on East Laburnum has organized the "Bikes for Christ" event. The free bike giveaway finds hundreds of children lining up each year.

Major corporations and local businesses partner to donate brand new bicycles, and the bikes have been coming in all week.

"A child's smile is the greatest thing you can see. You cannot put a price tag on a child walking away with a smile," said Pastor Tim Kevin, of Worship and Praise Church.

Pastor Kervin says he does this because he loves children and helping the community. The bikes will be given away this weekend to children that signed up.

Parents can register to get their child a bike by calling 804-648-8031.

