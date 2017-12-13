Charlottesville murder suspect to make next court appearance

Henrico police are looking for a suspect in connection with a convenience store robbery.More >>
Henrico police are looking for a suspect in connection with a convenience store robbery.More >>
The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of protesters back in August and killing one person will make his next court appearance.More >>
The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of protesters back in August and killing one person will make his next court appearance.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Teen drivers are getting an extra dose of caution in school this year, as the state launches a new safe driving campaign.More >>
Teen drivers are getting an extra dose of caution in school this year, as the state launches a new safe driving campaign.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
The search terms reflected the United States in upheaval over sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men, reeling from the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump and people around the world searching for information about the latest iPhone and how to make slime.More >>
The search terms reflected the United States in upheaval over sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men, reeling from the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump and people around the world searching for information about the latest iPhone and how to make slime.More >>
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the results in the U.S. Senate special election will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.More >>
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the results in the U.S. Senate special election will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.More >>
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.More >>
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.More >>
Some kids just have the skills - like this young man who went to the hole with authority inside a Ridge View High School gym on Tuesday.More >>
Some kids just have the skills - like this young man who went to the hole with authority inside a Ridge View High School gym on Tuesday.More >>
A vehicle and another body have been found in the south-central Louisiana lake where a Shreveport woman's body was found. And authorities have identified the woman.More >>
A vehicle and another body have been found in the south-central Louisiana lake where a Shreveport woman's body was found. And authorities have identified the woman.More >>
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.More >>
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.More >>