Charlottesville murder suspect to make next court appearance

The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of protesters back in August and killing one person will make his next court appearance.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, will appear at the Charlottesville Circuit Court at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Back in August, Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer. However, one of the victims is related to the public defender. The judge denied him bond during his arraignment on Aug. 14.

He faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as three counts of malicious wounding and hit and run.

Fields is suspected of driving into the crowd of people who were counter-protesting the "Unite the Right Rally." Heather Heyer, 32, died in the crash. Nearly 20 people were injured.

A video surfaced after the incident that showed Fields taking part in the rally beforehand.

