Funeral plans announced for auto mechanic who died while working

Funeral plans have been announced for the auto mechanic who died while working on Monday morning.

Richmond police say around 11:15 a.m., a call came from an auto shop in the 5200 block of Hull Street that a truck had fallen off a lift, hitting a man on the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members have identified him as Hilmar Lopez. Family and friends say Lopez was a husband and father of three and an active member of the Richmond Evangelistic Center.

On Monday morning, family, friends, and church family gathered for a moment of prayer, standing by each other in a difficult time. Loved ones say Lopez was dedicated to his family and loved to fish and take them on camping trips.

The funeral service will be on Monday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Richmond Evangelistic Center, located at 5300 Walmsley Boulevard.

