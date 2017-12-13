Richmond mom searches for son given up for adoption

A Richmond woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Pamela Williams contacted NBC12, hoping we could help her fill the biggest void in her life, finding her eldest son.

Williams’ eldest son, Michael Lamont Jones, was born on Nov. 3 or 4 in 1973. Williams was 15 at the time, and her mother was not happy. Williams described herself as rebellious when she was a teenager. Eleven months after her child was born, her parents sent her to an overnight detention center for a week.

“When I got out, my son was gone. My momma said she gave him up,” Williams said.

Williams' says her son was given to social services. Neighbors told her they saw a car pull up to her home and a person take her baby and all of his belongings away.

“It made me think she did it as a punishment to me because I was so rebellious,” Williams said.

Over the years, Williams tried to find her firstborn.

“There’s been a void in my heart for years, I mean years - 43 as a matter of fact,” Williams said. “The last time I [have] seen him, he was 11 months old. I remember he was laying in the bed with me.”

The last Williams heard, her son was adopted by a family in Ruther Glenn. He would be 43-years-old now.

She is speaking to NBC12 in hopes that someone can help bring them back together.

“If Michael is watching or someone who knows Michael is watching, what do you want to say?” NBC12 asked.

“That I’m your mother. I long for you, and I want to be with you. He's not in my life, and I want him to know the reason why,” said Williams.

“What is the reason why?” NBC12 asked.

“My mother gave him up,” said Williams.

If you are Pamela Williams’ son or know where he is, you can contact her at Sharon.oliver2020@gmail.com

