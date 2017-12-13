FedEx warns consumers about fraudulent email

Crooks are taking advantage of the shipping rush before Christmas.

FedEx is warning everyone about fraudulent emails. The subject line will say "FedEX: Delivery Problems Notification," but don’t be fooled.

This is not from FedEx. Do not open it. Delete it immediately.

The emails have a link that will infect your computer and can connect you to infected websites.

FedEx does not send unsolicited emails to customers requesting information regarding packages, invoices, account numbers, passwords or personal information.

