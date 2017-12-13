FedEx warns consumers about fraudulent email

Crooks are taking advantage of the shipping rush before Christmas.More >>
Thousands of generators are being recalled due to a fire hazard.More >>
Dominion Energy wants to let you know about a new scam, where the crooks are pretending to be an HR recruiter for the company.More >>
The ride-share company says that users shouldn't be affected, but are reaching out to drivers whose license numbers were stolen.More >>
If you ever get a letter claiming you won the lottery, especially if it claims you have to pay money to get money, you're likely the target of a scam.More >>
