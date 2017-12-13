Freezing, injured dog found in Church Hill

A dog was found in Church Hill on Tuesday morning, Richmond Animal Care and Control posted on their Facebook page.

"She was freezing and badly injured from what appears to be multiple bite wounds [both old and new]," the group said on Facebook. "Officer Jones scooped her up and transported to VVC, where the team was able to stop the hypothermia and safely sedate to begin cleaning her up. What they uncovered will require weeks of carefully managed wound care."

It is unknown if her eyes are salvageable and if her body will be able to fight the infection that has set in, according to RACC's Facebook page.

The dog was found on North 33rd Street.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.

Anyone who knows what happened can call RACC at 804-646-5573 or message them on Facebook.

Officers are investigating.

