UPS driver finds treats along his delivery route

One UPS driver in Mississippi found a reward along his route.

Tiffany Judd left snack cakes, crackers and bottles of water for all the delivery men and women working around the clock. Her brother works for UPS, and her husband works for FedEx, so she wanted to find a way to give back.

The driver was very appreciative.

"Thank you, thank you very much! Thank you," the driver said.

"As soon as I saw his reaction, it just made me so happy," said Judd.

Another video from Judd's doorbell camera showed a postal service worker waving "thanks."

