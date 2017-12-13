Richmond bookstore needs help to stay in business

A Richmond bookstore needs the public's help to stay in business.

Book People, located on Granite Avenue, near the intersection of Patterson and Libbie avenues, has been open since 1980.

However, with the owner's retirement, and a desperate need for renovations, the business is launching an online fundraising campaign.

They are in need of at least $50,000 to get the decades-old building back in shape, to compete with companies like Amazon.

So far, Book People is less than 10 percent of the way to their goal. Click here to donate.

