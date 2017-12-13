Chesterfield police searching for suspects in attempted armed robbery

Chesterfield police need the public's help in identifying the men in connection with an armed robbery attempt.

The armed robbery attempt happened at the Fast & Friendly convenience store at 6249 Jefferson Davis Highway. Police say just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the two men came into the store and pulled out guns.

One suspect jumped over the counter and tried to open the cash register, but both suspects ran away without taking anything.

In the surveillance photos, one of the men was armed with a handgun, and the other had a shotgun. Both men are about six feet tall and were wearing all black clothing and dark masks.

Anyone with any information should call Chesterfield police.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12