Civil rights leader, former Hopewell mayor dies

A civil rights leader and former mayor of Hopewell has died.

Reverend Doctor Curtis Harris died on Sunday.

Harris marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement, and he was arrested 13 times for fighting segregation.

He went on to serve on city council and became Hopewell's first African-American mayor from 1998 to 2000.

Mayor Jackie Shornak released a statement on Harris' passing:

I received a call from the family of Reverend Curtis W. Harris notifying me of his passing on Sunday night. Not only was Reverend Harris a past Mayor and City Councilor of the City of Hopewell, he was a preacher and civil rights advocate known throughout the City, State and Country. His iconic life made an impact on many lives. Let us pray for his family to have the strength that will carry them through this grieving process.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. outside of the Curtis W. Harris, Sr. Library at the Carter G. Woodson Middle School, located at 1000 Winston Churchill Drive.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 at First Baptist Church, located at 401 North 2nd Avenue. The open casket viewing will be held at 10 a.m.

Reverend Harris will be laid to rest at the Appomattox Cemetery, located at 703 North 21st Avenue.

He was 93 years old.

