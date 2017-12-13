Richmond police identify homicide victim killed near Carytown

Richmond police have identified the victim shot and killed in a neighborhood near Carytown.

The shooting happened at 1:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Rothesay Road. Officers were called out for reports of a man down. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot several times. The man was later identified as Michael T. Boston Jr., 27, of Richmond.

By the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late. Boston Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

