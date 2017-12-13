Police investigate deadly shooting near Carytown

Police are now investigating after a man was shot and killed in a neighborhood near Carytown.

Richmond police say they need the public's help because detectives do not have many leads, and the killer is still out there.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. on Rothesay Road. Officers were called out for reports of a man down. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times.

By the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are now working to determine if this is a homicide.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12