'Grinch' helps Christmas wish come true

A woman went out of her way to get a photo with a Henrico Grinch.

Peijai Hinojosa, who lives in North Carolina, says her mother is a huge fan of the Grinch. When she found out that someone on Richmond's "Tacky Light Tour" dresses up as the Grinch, she just had to get a picture with him.

Her friend's told her about Brett Aliotti's house in Glen Allen - and the rest is history.

"They gave me his address and I wrote him a letter. And hoped for the best," said Hinojosa.

Aliotti said "absolutely I'll do this. If I can put a smile on her face and make her Christmas, I'll absolutely do it."

