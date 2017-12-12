Naked man causes cars to crash

A naked man walking on Route 28 in Fairfax County caused cars to crash Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC Washington.

Police say drivers swerved to avoid the man in the area of Frying Pan road, and some of those drivers crashed.

Police say the man had been involved in a car crash, took off his clothes and jumped on a passing vehicle.

Video from a truck driver shows the man riding a flatbed truck and striking it.

The man, who has not been identified, was caught on Dulles International Airport property.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12