Whale dies after getting stuck in shallow water

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WWBT) -

A whale found in shallow water on Tuesday in Newport News has died, according to WAVY

A call came into dispatch around 8 a.m. for the whale, who was stuck in the water on the James River. 

"We will be conducting a necropsy tomorrow in hopes of identifying a potential cause for the stranding," the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center posted on Facebook on Tuesday. 

An official with the aquarium said the whale appeared to be a juvenile fin whale. 

