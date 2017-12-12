Whale dies after getting stuck in shallow water

A whale found in shallow water on Tuesday in Newport News has died, according to WAVY.

A call came into dispatch around 8 a.m. for the whale, who was stuck in the water on the James River.

"We will be conducting a necropsy tomorrow in hopes of identifying a potential cause for the stranding," the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

An official with the aquarium said the whale appeared to be a juvenile fin whale.

