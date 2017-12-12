Business woman honored for inspiring others

Lois Jolley launched her business out of her garage, then moved to a local flea market, before opening the doors at her first brick and mortar location in 2010 and another in 2014.

Along the way she’s inspired and mentored other women entrepreneurs. She’s also taken in several foster children and adopted two kids, all while finding ways to give back to the community.

When a group of grateful friends showed up to express their appreciation with our Acts of Kindness recognition, Lois was so stunned, she screamed, cried, doubled over and nearly fainted from the shock.

"This is so special, I can't believe it," she said. "I should have known y'all was up to something."

Friends say that Jolley is loving and caring.

"I appreciate every single one of you. I can't believe you took this time out of your day to make this happen for me. Y'all tricked me. I'm a get each one of y'all back," she said laughing. "I really appreciate it."

