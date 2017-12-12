Tickets now available for Northam's inauguration

High-risers are being put into place at the State Capitol. (Source: NBC12)

The outside of the State Capitol has transformed into an arena for Inauguration Day.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Governor-elect Ralph Northam announced that tickets are available for the festivities. They're expecting a few thousand people.

Northam's team said they're planning a parade and other events on Jan. 13. If you've driven by the Capitol you've probably seen the risers - they've been going up for several weeks now.

Tickets are available now - they're free and open to anyone, but due to space, they're first come first serve.

Northam's team says the Democrats' wins on election night are energizing the party right now.

"We're excited to win all three statewide elections. Obviously a lot of our delegate races we were really excited about victories...I think that folks are really excited to see the unity and to see the positive vision that governor elect Northam forward in the campaign,” said Christina Freundlich, a Northam staffer.

Tickets are available at vainauguration2018.com. The swearing in ceremony is at noon on Saturday, Jan. 13. The Inaugural Ball is at 8 p.m. that night.

