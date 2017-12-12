Karla Redditte's got great hair - and a contest agrees

We're always proud when one of our journalists wins and award, and on Tuesday we found out that Anchor Karla Redditte is a runner-up for something you may not have heard of.

She received a runner-up award for the 2017 HAIRRYs - a website that chooses a newscaster from each state with the best hair, plus one runner up.

"Look at those tight curls and stunning volume; does it get any better than that? We certainly don’t think so," the site said of Redditte's hair.

"Karla’s ‘do is the perfect mix of classy and modern – giving her viewers the best of both worlds each time she takes the screen to report the latest goings-on in the Richmond area," the site said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12