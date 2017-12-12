Girl Scout Cookie-flavored yogurt hits shelves nationwide

The flavors will be available nationwide. (Source: Yoplait)

Calling all fans of Girl Scout Cookies! Yoplait is launching three gluten-free options this month inspired by Girl Scout cookies.

The available flavors are: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Chocolate and Caramel Coconut.

"General Mills is proud to work with Girls Scouts of the USA, whose mission is to build girls' courage, confidence and character and whose annual cookie program teaches business and life skills to the next generation of female entrepreneurs," Yoplait said in a news release.

The three new yogurts will be available at retailers nationwide, and will start appearing on store shelves in December. The new line is a permanent, year-round addition to Yoplait's portfolio.

Yoplait says the new flavors do not contain high fructose corn syrup, are made with live and active cultures, and are gluten free.

