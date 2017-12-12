Reward of up to $3,500 offered in Amazon fire

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Dec. 8. Crime Solvers also has a $1,000 reward.

Around 5 a.m. that day, firefighters responded to the facility at 1901 Meadowville Technology Parkway for a report of smoke in the building. Firefighters found that the blaze had been extinguished before their arrival.

"At this time, the investigation indicates the fire was caused by an incendiary device," the Chesterfield Police Department said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Anyone with information should contact:

Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251

ATF confidential tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477)

By email at ATFTips@atf.gov

Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

Through the P3 app

