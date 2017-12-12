Man wanted in attempted robbery that led to shooting

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man wanted in an attempted robbery and shooting on Dec. 5 near the intersection of Ruffin Road and Columbia Street.

Police say the victim was shot when he tried to run from the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a black male between 20 and 30 years old. He's 6 feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has a tattoo on his forehead and a tear drop tattoo near his right eye.

Police say he may be driving a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

