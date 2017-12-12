Man flees Verizon store with phone on Black Friday

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Chesterfield police need the public's help in identifying the men in connection with an armed robbery attempt.More >>
A civil rights leader and former mayor of Hopewell has died.More >>
Police are now investigating after a man was shot and killed in a neighborhood near Carytown.More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.More >>
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.More >>
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
The county prosecutor is also working to file charges against the baby’s teenage father and mother.More >>
The 12-year-old who left the voicemail will be referred to a program where he’ll be educated about bullying in hopes of avoiding the criminal court system.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.More >>
Meteors are expected to light up the night sky on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and continuing into the early morning on Thursday, Dec. 14 as the 2017 Geminid Meteor Shower passes overhead.More >>
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the results in the U.S. Senate special election will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.More >>
A taxi cab driver was shot and killed during an attempted robbery as a passenger sat in the backseat, Newport police said.More >>