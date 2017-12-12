Man flees Verizon store with phone on Black Friday

Police say the suspect entered the store around 7 p.m. Nov. 24. (Source: Richmond Police Dept)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who stole a phone at a Verizon store on Black Friday.

The man was caught on camera casually walking into the store around 7 p.m. Nov. 24. As he was talking with an employee, he grabbed the phone and ran out of the store across West Broad Street and down Lombardy Street.

Police say the suspect is a black man with a tear drop tattoo under his right eye. (Click the play button on the video above to see the robbery.)

If you have any information about this incident, call 804-780-1000.

