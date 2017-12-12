Henrico police hope new sketch helps solve 1991 cold case

The Henrico Police Department released a new sketch Tuesday of a man wanted in a 26-year-old cold case in which two people were brutally beaten.

Police say on July 19, 1991, Walter Hubbard and his adult daughter were attacked at Hubbard Auto Sales at 5207 Brook Road. The suspect beat and robbed them before fleeing on foot.

Both Hubbard and his daughter survived.

Photos released Tuesday show the original sketch of the suspect and an aged composite sketch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

