Second man found guilty of murdering woman found dead in car in 2015

Another man charged in the 2015 death of a woman found dead in a car in Spotsylvania has been found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiring to commit murder and a gun charge.

Heather Ciccone was found dead inside a car in December 2015 with severe trauma to her upper body.

Two people - Joshua C. Williams and Jonathan J. Verjarano - were arrested in 2017 in the case.

Verjarano was found guilty on Friday and will be sentenced in August; Williams was found guilty in December and received a 38-year sentence.

The sheriff's office says detectives worked with several jurisdictions for months to bring the case involving Ciccone’s death before a grand jury in March.

Ciccone, 21, was found dead in a vehicle parked at the end of a driveway on Dec. 6, 2015, in the 10300 block of Piney Branch Road.

She was discovered when Bonnie Shiflett, who lives there, looked outside her bedroom window and saw headlights shining up her driveway. She recalled it being around 11 in the evening, and the lights pierced the otherwise dark neighborhood.

Her husband, a retired emergency responder, didn’t hesitate. He grabbed a flashlight, jumped into his truck, and drove down to the road to investigate.

"There was a car here. It sounded like the engine was revving a little bit. He got to the car, shined his flashlight inside, her foot was still on the gas pedal," recalled Shiflett. Her husband knew it was too late to save the young woman.

Investigators say Ciccone had severe trauma to the upper body. Shiflett’s husband stayed with them as they worked throughout the night, pulling evidence.

