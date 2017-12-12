Richmond organizations give 2,000 families holiday meals

It’s the season of giving, which is why Feedmore is giving holiday meals for free to 2,000 Richmond-area families, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford one.

“Having this whole thing is great it really is. It serves a purpose for me not to be hungry,” said Alphonso Jones.

Jones picked up all the fixings for a holiday dinner at the mobile pantry’s stop in Hillside Court Tuesday. He says the free meals make a big impact because he often must choose between buying food or his medication.

“This helps a lot. It really does,” Jones said.

While Feedmore’s mobile pantry runs year round, the holiday meals were made possible because of a $25,000 gift from the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund. Each family will walk away with 30 to 35 pounds of food.

“They have turkeys and collard greens, rolls. We're bagging onions, it's quite a holiday meal,” said this year’s Christmas Mother Ann Parker Gottwald.

A tradition since 1935, the fund gives food and gifts through thousands of dollars in gr ants to local organizations each holiday season.

“Serving in this role has just been a real joy for me,” Parker Gottwald said.

Feedmore says the money allows them to buy extra protein and fresh produce - even spices to make that dinner extra special.

Loaded with groceries, Alphonso is already planning his holiday menu.

“They gave me two bags of greens here. I so appreciate it. I'm going to go home and fix me some. I've been wanting some to tell you the truth. And the apple too. I like fried apples, and the apples do its job,” said Jones.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12