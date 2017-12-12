Viewer warns of Sam's phishing scam

A viewer in Richmond is warning others after he says a scammer tried to get personal information and take his money.

He says the caller pretended to be from the Sam’s Club accounting department and wanted him to pay $240 right away, and give out his social security number.

The viewer didn’t fall for it, and hung up the phone.

On it’s website, Sam’s Club says it will never call and ask for that type of personal information.



You should report calls like this here.

