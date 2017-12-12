Kroger adds carts for children with disabilities

Kroger is adding a Caroline’s Cart to every store, created for children with disabilities. The carts allow individuals with special needs to have a more typical shopping experience.

The carts, designed for children with special needs, are named after Caroline Long, the daughter of Drew Ann and David Long. The parents saw a need for the carts through their own experiences, seeing firsthand that a regular shopping cart wouldn’t suit Caroline’s needs as she got older.



“We’re so grateful to see what was just a vision in 2007 come to reality in such a big way ten years later,” said Drew Ann Longer, creator of Caroline’s Cart, in a news release. “We’ve had Kroger’s support from the beginning and to see that support continue to grow and reach new stores - and most importantly, families in need of making their everyday lives a little bit easier – is the meaning behind what we do every day.”



The carts come to life through a partnership with Technibilt, the shopping cart manufacturer that makes the carts. The Kroger Company was the first large grocery chain to invest in Caroline’s Carts when they initially became available, making it possible for individuals with a variety of disabilities to be included in a shopping experience.



The carts have been available at all Richmond Kroger stores since mid-November, with several stores offering more than one Caroline's Cart.

