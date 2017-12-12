Study: 'Work family' leads to more successful work

We’re often told that special life moments like weddings and holidays are reserved for "real family" only, but with all of us spending so much time at work, our colleagues are often much more than that - they are our friends and an extension of our family.
According to a new HP workplace survey, the No. 1 reason for workplace satisfaction has nothing to do with money, it’s all about the people we work, and 83 percent of U.S. workers confess they feel happier at work and more successful at work (69 percent) because of their "work family."
Other key findings:
Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.