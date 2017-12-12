Geminid meteors peak Wednesday and they could be amazing! - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Geminid meteors peak Wednesday and they could be amazing!

I try not to hype up every meteor shower, because they aren't all good.

But the Geminids which peak Wednesday, Dec. 13 could be amazing this year. There are a few reasons WHY we might hit the meteor jackpot

1) The Moon.  The Moon will be a barely-there waning crescent. Without any moonlight, the meteors have a better chance to shine. 

2) Evening Viewing. While most meteor showers are only good to see in the early morning (and the BEST viewing will be starting around 2 a.m.)  The Geminids will provide a decent chance in the evening.  Starting around 9pm, you should give it a try!

3) Fireball Potential.  Geminids are notable for being relatively slow.  That means they won't leave you saying, "Did I just see a meteor?"  When you see a good Geminid, you know it.  These can sometimes have a classic "Disney Movie" look to them.

4) From Sky and Telescope:  

The Geminid maximum also coincides with a bright return of its parent asteroid, 3200 Phaethon. On the night of maximum, Phaethon won't be very far away, clipping across neighboring Perseus at about 30″ a minute at its peak predicted magnitude of 10.7.

But, it's not all good for Virginia Viewing. 

1) Clouds.  Uh oh.  There's a good chance of clouds Wednesday evening into early Thursday Morning.  This is from a clipper system that might even produce a few snowflakes. 

2)  Temperature:  The Geminids peak in winter, so if you are headed out to look for them, bring a sleeping bag and long underwear!
3)  Day of Week:  Midweek viewing makes it tough for those on a regular work schedule to stay up too late

If you DO head out to see the Geminids, the same rules apply for viewing.  Avoid as many lights as possible, find a safe spot to lay down on a blanket, and look toward the darkest part of the sky.

Good Luck!

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly