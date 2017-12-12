Woman killed, another injured in Gloucester homicide

A 29-year-old woman was killed at her Gloucester home Monday night.

The sheriff's office was called to a home in the 7400 block of Bellehaven Drive for a shooting just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Helga Frost, 29, dead. A second victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second victim has not been identified. Officials have also not named a suspect.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call 804-693-3890.

