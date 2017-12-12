VDOT wants input on plan for I-95, Maury Street roundabout

The Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s time to turn one of the busiest places to get on and off I-95 into a roundabout.

The department says the Maury Street entrances and exits to the interstate downtown are causing a lot of issues, saying the traffic lights may lead to more backups and crashes.

Officials want to replace the lights with a single-lane roundabout, which could eliminate the delays.

VDOT wants to hear from the public on its plan. There is a meeting Tuesday night at Blackwell Community Center on East 15th Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join us TONIGHT for a public hearing on proposed interchange improvements at I-95 and Maury St. in #RVA. See you at the Blackwell Community Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. More: https://t.co/xJJ5d0wLIj pic.twitter.com/StEgauUPNB — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) December 12, 2017

Comments on the proposed project can be submitted at the meeting or until Dec. 22 by emailing project manager Jason Zhang. Just reference the "I-95/Maury Street interchange improvements" in the subject line.

If the project moves forward, construction would not start until the summer of 2020. Find more information on the proposed project here.

