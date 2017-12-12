Virginia liquor stores to hold bourbon lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) - Virginia's state-owned liquor stores are holding another lottery for the chance to buy a hard-to-find brand of bourbon.

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is holding the lottery for Pappy Van Winkle bourbons.

There will be five separate Van Winkle items via lottery in December and January. The next lottery is this week.

The lottery for the rare, limited edition Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23-Year Bourbon ($269.99) begins the morning of Wednesday, December 13. Entries will be accepted through Sunday.

A four-bottle collection package will be available to lottery winners for $999.99.

This is the third Pappy Van Winkle lottery by the state. In 2016, there were more than 25,000 entries for a couple hundred Pappy Van Winkle products.

Virginians with a valid driver's license over the age of 21 can enter at abc.virginia.gov.

