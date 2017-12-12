Virginia launches new network for entrepreneurs, investors

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Virginia is launching a new network designed to help pair the state's investors with its entrepreneurs.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sen. Mark Warner announced the new initiative, called VA4, or Virginia is for entrepreneurs, on Monday.

Entrepreneurs can fill out an online application to find potential funding from more than 50 equity firms and other potential funders.

State officials say an early area of focus will be on unmanned aerial systems companies.

