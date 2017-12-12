VSP search for driver who left scene of crash

Virginia State Police are looking for a driver who ran away from a wreck early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-295 in Hopewell.

When troopers arrived, they found an abandoned SUV and a nearly flattened RV trailer.

There’s currently no word on what led to the crash. The scene was cleared before the morning commute.

